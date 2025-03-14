FDA issues flu vaccine recommendations: 5 respiratory updates

The FDA made recommendations to vaccine manufacturers for the virus strains to be used in the next batch of flu vaccines, according to a March 13 news release from the agency.

Respiratory illness levels remained moderate across the U.S., with influenza, COVID-19 and RSV activity declining, according to the latest CDC data. While flu remains the most prevalent virus, emergency department visits for flu were moderate and are expected to continue decreasing.

Three states are reporting "high" respiratory virus activity: Wisconsin, West Virginia and New Hampshire.

Here are four more updates: