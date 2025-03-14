FDA issues flu vaccine recommendations: 5 respiratory updates

The FDA made recommendations to vaccine manufacturers for the virus strains to be used in the next batch of flu vaccines, according to a March 13 news release from the agency.
Respiratory illness levels remained moderate across the U.S., with influenza, COVID-19 and RSV activity declining, according to the latest CDC data. While flu remains the most prevalent virus, emergency department visits for flu were moderate and are expected to continue decreasing.
Three states are reporting "high" respiratory virus activity: Wisconsin, West Virginia and New Hampshire.
Here are four more updates:
- Influenza activity remained elevated but has been declining for four consecutive weeks. Flu-related emergency department visits remain moderate, and test positivity is at 16.1%.
- COVID-19 activity was low nationally but remains elevated in some areas. Emergency department visits and test positivity were at 3.8% and have decreased with projections indicating cases will remain low to very low over the next two weeks.
- RSV activity was low and continues to decline. Test positivity is 5.8% and wastewater viral activity levels remain low.
- The FDA issued recommendations for the 2025-2026 influenza vaccine composition following an extensive review of global surveillance data. The FDA collaborated with CDC and Defense Department experts to analyze circulating flu strains and midseason vaccine effectiveness from 2024-2025. The selected strains are similar to last year's and the FDA does not anticipate any delays in vaccine accessibility.