EPA to ban common pesticide tied to neurological issues in children

Soon, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will no longer allow any amount of chlorpyrifos — a widely used pesticide — on food, the agency said Aug. 18.

The rule takes effect in six months.

Five details:

1. Chlorpyrifos is an insecticide that's commonly been used on soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli, cauliflower and other row crops since 1965.

2. A number of studies have linked chlorpyrifos to neurological problems in children, such as reduced IQ, attention deficit disorders and other developmental issues.

3. "Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide," said Michael Regan, EPA administrator.

4. Some states, including California, Hawaii, New York, Maryland and Oregon, had already restricted or banned the use of the pesticide on food.

5. Chlorpyrifos will still be permitted for nonfood uses under the new rule.