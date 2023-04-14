Cook Children's warns of 'co-sleeping' dangers after seeing 30 infant deaths

Cook Children's Medical Center is warning about the dangers of unsafe sleeping conditions after seeing 30 associated infant deaths since January 2022.

The hospital shared the information in an April 5 Facebook post and said the number of infant sleep-associated deaths in the 15-month period is "more than the number of fatal gunshot wounds and chokings combined." Upon arrival at the Fort Worth, Texas-based medical center, the babies were in cardiac or respiratory arrest.

Most of the deaths were related to parents or caregivers sleeping in the same bed as the child. Other causes included "babies sleeping on a pillow with a bottle, in the crib with a blanket or pillow, in a recliner or on the sofa next to a sleeping adult or wearing a t-shirt loose that covered her face," the hospital said.

In a press release cited byFox News, leaders at the hospital said they shared the information to raise awareness and stop these preventable deaths.