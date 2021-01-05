Christmas services at Massachusetts church linked to COVID-19 outbreak

More than 40 people who attended Christmas services at Genesis Community Church in Woburn, Mass., have tested positive for COVID-19, The New York Times reports.

The church held a total of four services across Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. There were about 105 guests at each service, 35 percent of the building's capacity, lead pastor Michael Davis told the Times. Mr. Davis, who has tested positive, said the church is working with the local board of health to assist with contact tracing.

Positive cases were reported despite mask requirements, contact tracing and limited capacity. Those who attended were required to make reservations, enabling the church to conduct thorough contact tracing, Mr. Davis said.

Representatives from the Woburn Board of Health and the mayor's office did not respond to the Times' inquiries.

