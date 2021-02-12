CDC advisory panel releases annual immunization recommendations for kids, teens

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released its recommended immunization schedule for those 18 years and younger Feb. 12.

While largely similar to last year's recommendations, 2021's recommendations include two interim recommendations. The guidance calls for people 16 and older to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and people 18 and older to receive Moderna's vaccine.

To read the full guidance, click here.

