Biden signs bill expanding mental health services for veterans

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law June 30 that aims to increase access to mental health services for veterans in rural areas.

The "Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act of 2021" requires the Department of Veterans affairs to expand its Rural Access Network Growth Enhancement program. The program provides intensive case management services to veterans living in rural areas with serious mental health issues. The law also requires that the VA conduct more research into rural mental health services and identify areas that need improvement.

The law is named after Sgt. Brandon Ketchum, a Marine Corps. and Iowa National Guard veteran who died by suicide in 2016. The day of his death Mr. Ketchum attempted to seek care for post traumatic stress disorder and drug misuse at the Iowa City (Iowa) VA Medical Center, but was sent home after a psychiatrist determined inpatient care wasn't appropriate, according to the Des Moise Register.