Baltimore Ravens' stadium opens as mass COVID-19 vaccination site Feb. 25

The University of Maryland Medical System transformed M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, into a 55,000-square-foot COVID-19 vaccination site in just 18 days, the health system said Feb. 23.

The health system said it worked with private and public partners to create the site, which will open Feb. 25.

More than 60 facility operations, logistics and IT experts spent over 6,000 hours building the mass vaccination clinic. These individuals had to set up more than 65 vaccination stations, 160 desktop computers and iPads supported by a secure VPN network and more than 300 signs for wayfinding and social-distancing instructions, among other tasks.

The site will initially offer 250 to 500 vaccine appointments daily with the goal of ramping up to 2,000 vaccinations daily by early March, depending on vaccine supplies. Overall, the site is equipped to accommodate up to 10,000 vaccinations a day.

More than 300 people — including clinicians, and nonmedical personnel like registration workers — will staff the site when it is at full capacity. The Maryland National Guard will also help with parking, traffic control and mobility assistance.

To learn more, click here.

