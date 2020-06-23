Americans increasingly concerned about communities reopening too soon, poll finds

There are more Americans concerned about their communities reopening prematurely than there were two weeks ago, a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. These results are from the 14th wave of the poll, conducted June 19-22, and include responses from 1,023 U.S. adults.

About 71 percent of Americans are concerned about their communities reopening too soon, up from 64 percent who said the same in the Axios-Ipsos poll two weeks ago. Seventy-six percent of respondents also report being concerned about getting sick, a 7 percentage point increase from the 69 percent who said the same in the 12th wave of the poll.

Americans also increasingly see certain routine activities as risky. About 68 percent of respondents in the most recent poll said dining in at a restaurant is a large or moderate risk to their health, compared to 60 percent who said the same two weeks ago.

Two weeks ago, 46 percent of respondents said that returning to their workplace is a large or moderate risk to their health; this figure jumped to 58 percent in the most recent wave of the poll.

