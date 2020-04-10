American Lung Association pledges $25M to address COVID-19

The American Lung Association launched a $25 million initiative to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced April 9.

The COVID-19 Action Initiative will support ongoing respiratory research, boost public health education and advocacy efforts, and create a network to prepare for future respiratory virus pandemics.

Some of the funds will help expand ongoing COVID-19 research at more than 35 sites nationwide and support new clinical trials on how COVID-19 affects patients with chronic lung disease. The initiative will also fund grants for preventive research, vaccines and antivirals to improve future outbreak preparedness.

"The association has always played a key role in managing respiratory viruses ranging from our work with influenza to funding basic research on understanding COVID-19," ALA President and CEO Harold Wimmer said in a press release. "We intend to serve as the convener of government, private industry and public health organizations to form a coalition that ensures better preparedness to meet the virus outbreaks of the future."

