AHA to connect hospitals with businesses that want to host vaccination pop-ups

The American Hospital Association will connect hospitals and health systems with businesses interested in hosting on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for their employees, the White House said during a June 8 COVID-19 news conference.

"According to our surveys, many employees say they would get a vaccine if they were able to do so around their working hours," said Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team. "So we are very pleased that effective immediately, the American Hospital Association has launched the capability to bring vaccinations directly to people's workplaces through their member hospitals."

Businesses interested in hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic can email COVID19@aha.org to be connected to a local provider that will help run the clinic, Mr. Slavitt said, adding that the on-site clinics can be organized within a few days.