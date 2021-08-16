7 healthcare groups urge governors to promote vaccines, masking

Professional organizations representing thousands of infection preventionists, epidemiologists, infectious diseases physicians and other clinicians nationwide are calling on U.S. governors to help protect the public from COVID-19.

The following organizations sent a joint letter to the leaders Aug. 16, urging them to support public health precautions such as masking and vaccinations:

The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology

Infectious Diseases Society of America

Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America

Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

American Industrial Hygiene Association

National Association of School Nurses

In the letter, the groups encouraged state and local governments to promote universal indoor masking policies and require vaccinations for all healthcare and government employees, among other actions.

"We must unify our efforts and implement these key strategies to turn the tide against the pandemic," they wrote in the letter.

To view the full letter, click here.