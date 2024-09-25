40% of adults obese: 4 takeaways from CDC report

Alexandra Murphy -

A new report from the CDC based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey revealed that 40.3% of U.S adults were classified as obese from August 2021 to August 2023. 

Here are four takeaways from the report: 

  1. The data indicated there was no significant difference in obesity rates between men (39.2%) and women (41.3%). 

  2. Researchers found the prevalence of obesity was particularly pronounced among adults ages 40-59, for whom the rate was 46.5%, compared to 35.5% in those ages 20-35 and 38.9% in adults 60 and older. 

  3. Education levels also played a role, with adults who had a bachelor degree or higher having a significantly lower obesity rate of 36.1%, compared to those with a high school diploma or less, the rate for whom was 44.6%. 

  4. Severe obesity, defined as a body mass index of 40 or higher, was observed in 9.4% of adults, with women experiencing a higher rate (12.1%) than men (6.1%) across all age groups.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles