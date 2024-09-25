40% of adults obese: 4 takeaways from CDC report

A new report from the CDC based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey revealed that 40.3% of U.S adults were classified as obese from August 2021 to August 2023.
Here are four takeaways from the report:
- The data indicated there was no significant difference in obesity rates between men (39.2%) and women (41.3%).
- Researchers found the prevalence of obesity was particularly pronounced among adults ages 40-59, for whom the rate was 46.5%, compared to 35.5% in those ages 20-35 and 38.9% in adults 60 and older.
- Education levels also played a role, with adults who had a bachelor degree or higher having a significantly lower obesity rate of 36.1%, compared to those with a high school diploma or less, the rate for whom was 44.6%.
- Severe obesity, defined as a body mass index of 40 or higher, was observed in 9.4% of adults, with women experiencing a higher rate (12.1%) than men (6.1%) across all age groups.