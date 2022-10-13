3 omicron strains experts are closely watching

The omicron variant's family tree is anything but simple, with dozens of subvariants branching off from the initial strain first identified in southern Africa in 2021. Now, these subvariants are competing in a race for global dominance, Bloomberg reported Oct. 12.

While cases are still falling in the U.S. and BA.5 remains the nation's dominant strain, many experts predict a winter surge is coming. Cases are already rising in some European countries, including the United Kingdom. As of Oct. 8, positive COVID-19 tests were up 21.1 percent over the previous seven days, national data shows.

The U.K. Health Security Agency has identified BA.2.75.2, BF.7 and the BQ.X as the most concerning subvariants to monitor due to their growth advantage over other strains and ability to evade immunity.

"Overall variants may be contributing to the current increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) incidence (LOW confidence), however given the age mix and the timing of the increase in incidence compared to the variant prevalence, it is likely that other factors are contributing," the agency said in an Oct. 7 report.

As of Oct. 8, BA.2.75 accounted for 1.8 percent of cases in the U.S., while BF.7 accounted for 4.6 percent, according to the CDC's latest variant proportion estimates. The agency does not individually track BQ variants, which are among the fastest-spreading of the main omicron lineages, according to Bloomberg.



