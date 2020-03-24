22% of Americans say their mental health worsened as pandemic intensified, poll shows

About one-fifth of Americans (22 percent) reported that their mental health had gotten worse as the new coronavirus pandemic intensified in the U.S., according to a new poll.

The Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted from March 13 to March 16, and surveyed 1,092 U.S. adults.

Five survey findings:

1. Around 82 percent said there had been no difference in their physical health in the last week, but 29 percent said their emotional well-being had taken a hit.

2. More women (25 percent) than men (19 percent) said that their mental health had worsened in the last week.

3. Thirty percent of younger Americans, those between the ages of 18 and 29, said that their mental health had suffered in the last week, compared to 17 percent of Americans older than 60 years.

4. A higher percentage of people in the Northeast (32 percent) and West (30 percent) said that their mental health worsened in the last week, versus those living in the Midwest (16 percent) and South (16 percent).

5. More Democrats (30 percent) than Republicans (12 percent) said their mental health had gotten worse in the last week.

