2 Intermountain clinical teams to assist New York City hospitals

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is sending two teams of clinicians to assist the coronavirus response in New York this week.

Intermountain has partnered with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health, both in New York City, to send two COVID-19 response teams of about 50 caregivers each. The teams will serve for a maximum of 14 days and will include physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists and other caregivers who have volunteered to assist the New York City hospitals

"I'm incredibly proud that so many of our caregivers want to help others in need, and we have the capacity right now to share our staff with others in the middle of their COVID-19 surge," said Paul Krakovitz, MD, Intermountain Healthcare's CMO for specialty-based care.

The teams will be able to "bring back knowledge and experience" to share with their colleagues in Utah, Dr. Krakovitz said.

Northwell Health and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have said they will return the favor and help Intermountain when Utah experience its surge of COVID-19 patients, expected in May or June.

