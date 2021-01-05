UNC Health launches home care program

UNC Health debuted an at-home care program that the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based health system hopes will lower hospitalizations, according to WRAL Tech Wire.

The Acute Care at Home Program is part of a long-term strategy to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes. Patients who may be eligible for the program include those with heart failure, COVID-19 and pneumonia.

A UNC Health spokesperson told WRAL Tech Wire the program isn't in response to COVID-19, but "could offer another tool as our hospitals deal with the surge of patients."

The program is in partnership with the Medically Home Group, a Boston-based organization focused on helping patients receive care in their homes.

