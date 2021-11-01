U of Missouri receives $1.9M grant to assess nursing home COVID-19 responses

Researchers at the University of Missouri announced Oct. 27 it earned a four year $1.9 million grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality to assess nursing homes' COVID-19 response across the state.

"We will be taking a comprehensive view by comparing facilities in both urban and rural areas, as well as facilities with both high COVID-19 infection rates and facilities with low infection rates, which allows us to potentially identify patterns for what went well or what can be improved," Amy Vogelsmeier, PhD, RN, lead researcher and an associate professor in the MU Sinclair School of Nursing, said in a press release.

"By talking to various stakeholders, including residents and their families, nursing home staff and administrators, public health experts and the Department of Health and Senior Services, we can find helpful strategies to assist nursing homes to better prepare and respond to infectious outbreaks."