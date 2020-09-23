Nursing homes with more minority residents report more weekly COVID-19 cases

Nursing homes with a higher proportion of minority residents reported higher numbers of new COVID-19 cases than facilities with fewer minority residents, a new study shows.

The modeling study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, sought to determine racial and ethnic disparities in weekly counts of COVID‐19 cases and deaths at nursing homes. Researchers examined data for the week of May 25 from 12,576 nursing homes from across the country. The facilities were divided into groups based on the proportion of minority residents.

They found that the number of weekly new COVID‐19 confirmed cases among residents ranged from an average of 0.4 cases per facility for the group with a low proportion of minority residents to 1.5 cases per facility for the high‐proportion group.

They also found the weekly count of new COVID‐19 deaths among residents ranged from 0.1 deaths per facility for the low‐proportion group to 0.4 deaths per facility for the high‐proportion group.

More articles on post-acute care:

Special oversight of nation's 88 worst nursing homes delayed amid pandemic

Missing nursing home resident found dead in walk-in freezer

Eliminating staff links between nursing homes could reduce COVID-19 cases in the facilities by 44%, report finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.