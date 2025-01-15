Long-term hospitals with highest, lowest preventable readmission rates

Thornton, Colo.-based Vibra Hospital of Denver has the lowest potentially preventable readmission rate among long-term care hospitals, according to CMS data.

The Long-Term Care Hospital Compare data, updated Dec. 18, used data from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023. The database collects metrics on quality of patient care measures, including infection rates and readmissions.

Here are 10 long-term care hospitals with the lowest and highest preventable readmission rates:

Lowest

Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thornton, Colo.) — 5



Shepherd Center (Atlanta) — 5.88



St. Elias Specialty Hospital (Anchorage) — 7.46



Hospital for Special Care (New Britain, Conn.) — 8.02



Madonna Rehabilitation Specialty Hospital Omaha (Neb.) — 8.13



Madonna Rehabilitation Specialty Hospital Lincoln (Neb.) — 8.16



Kindred Hospital-Seattle — 8.33



Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital (Bowling Green, Ky.) — 8.41



ContinueCARE Hospital at Medical Center Odessa (Texas) — 9.09



Vibra Specialty Hospital of Portland (Ore.) — 9.7

Highest