3 recent nursing home industry projections

Here are three recent nursing home industry projections Becker's has covered since March 29:

1. More than 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

2. Implementing a federal minimum staffing standard for nursing homes would cost at least $4.9 billion a year, a recent study published in Innovations in Aging found.

3. Nursing home spending is expected to increase to $273 billion by 2030, the CMS Office of the Actuary said March 28.