Kaiser Permanente pledges $32M to fight housing insecurity in California capital

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has pledged $32 million toward affordable housing and homelessness solutions in the Sacramento area, it announced Feb. 20.

Kaiser is working with local governments and stakeholders including Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to invest up to $25 million to preserve and create affordable and supportive housing. The health system said it also pledged $2 million to use its national partnership with a nonprofit to help communities address homelessness through data and $5 million in operating costs to provide emergency shelter in Sacramento.

"Housing insecurity has a negative impact on health and will require an all-hands-on-deck approach to solving this problem," said Greg Adams, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "Our mission to improve the health of our members and their communities demands that Kaiser Permanente continues to lead, support and catalyze others to address the public health issue of homelessness and housing insecurity."

The $32 million investment builds on other Kaiser initiatives to address homelessness. The healthcare giant has a $200 million Thriving Communities Fundit has used to secure affordable housing for vulnerable Californians.

