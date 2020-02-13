CMS seeks comment on rural maternal, infant care

As part of its Rethinking Rural Health Initiative, CMS is seeking feedback from the public on ways to improve access, quality and outcomes for mothers and infants in rural areas.

The request for information comes as many rural healthcare providers have closed or reduced services over the past decade, often including pregnancy and birth-related care. The CMS Office of Minority Health is looking for ways to reduce disparities in maternal health before, during and after pregnancy, with a focus on eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in health, as well as disparities between rural and urban moms.

CMS is also seeking comment on how ready rural providers, including emergency medical service providers, are to handle obstetric emergencies.

The comments will help CMS develop future programs for rural care.

Comments can be submitted until April 12, 2020, via email to: ruralmaternalrfi@cms.hhs.gov. Read the full instructions for submitting a comment here.

More articles on population health:

Men aligned with traditional masculinity norms more likely to die by suicide, study shows

Working women more stressed, lonely than men

South Dakota bill would eliminate vaccination requirement in schools, colleges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.