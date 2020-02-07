6 stats on heart disease, stroke, cardiac arrest

Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., according to a 2020 statistical update compiled by the American Heart Association.

The association, along with the National Institutes of Health and other partners, compiles statistics on heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. annually.

Six points:

1. Coronary heart disease accounted for about 13 percent of deaths in the country in 2017, about 365,914 deaths.

2. In 2017, stroke accounted for about 1 of every 19 deaths in the U.S.

3. Between 2007 and 2017, the number of stroke deaths increased by 7.7 percent.

4. In 2016, 366,494 people died from sudden cardiac arrest.

5. From 2005 to 2014, the estimated incidence of heart attacks yearly in the U.S. was 605,000 new attacks and 200,000 recurrent attacks.

6. The majority of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur at a home or residence (69.5 percent), followed by public settings (18.8 percent) and nursing homes (11.7 percent).

More articles on population health:

US has highest suicide rate, avoidable deaths of all high-income countries, report says

This Super Bowl Sunday, beware 'avocado-hand'

Loneliness jumped 7 percentage points in 2019: 4 key findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.