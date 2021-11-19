Emory University receives $50M grant from Goizueta Foundation for brain institute

The Goizueta Foundation gave a $50 million grant to Atlanta-based Emory University to create the Goizueta Institute @Emory Brain Health, an initiative that began in May as the Emory Brain Health Personalized Medicine Institute.

Since 2014, the foundation has given more than $100 million to Emory Brain Health, according to a Nov. 19 news release emailed to Becker's.

To start, the institute will recruit participants to collect data over six years in areas like neurology, psychiatry, primary care and sleep medicine. It will also focus on personalized medicine for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS, epilepsy, stroke and depression.

Key goals for the Goizueta Institute @Emory Brain Health include:

Advancing research for clinical care by assessing brain functions in similar diseases Creating a repository for biospecimens to advance development of next-generation biomarkers Developing a data technology platform for clinical and research data Early identification and treatment of brain disease and preventing the disease

"The Goizueta Institute @Emory Brain Health will shape the future of our search for solutions to the elusive diseases of the brain," Emory University President Gregory Fenves said. "Neurodegenerative diseases, for too long, have been viewed as hopeless — just as cancer used to be. But with this milestone investment, Emory will deepen its focus on research and personalized, innovative care for patients."