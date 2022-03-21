6 donations of $50M or more to healthcare organizations

Six gifts of $50 million or more have been given to healthcare organizations for capital projects, research and more. Becker's has reported on the following since Feb. 3:

1. California hospital receives $50M gift for expansion

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian received a $50 million gift from the Sun Family Foundation, which will support the organization's expansion for new healthcare facilities, technology and treatment protocols.

2. U of Texas Southwestern receives $100M gift for school of public health

Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern will use a $100 million donation to endow and support its School of Public Health, the university said this week.

3. U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

4. VCU receives $104M gift for liver treatment research

Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University received a $104 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — to expand treatment options for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases through the new Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.

5. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

6. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, which is named after the donors.