4 donations supporting hospital capital projects

Four donations have been made to hospitals in the last month to support new facilities and expansions, as reported on by Becker's.

1. New Jersey hospital gets $10M gift

Sheldon Vogel, former CFO of Atlantic Records, has gifted $10 million to Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center for a new health and wellness facility focused on women and children, Asbury Park Press reported Feb. 21.

2. U of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics gets $70M gift for patient care tower

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics received a $70 million donation — the largest in the organization's history — which will go toward a new patient tower.

3. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

4. Former Dallas Cowboys owner's family donates $7.5M to Children's Health

Dallas-based Children's Health received a $7.5 million gift from Bright Industries, led by the family of late Dallas Cowboys owner Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright, to go toward the new emergency department at Children's Medical Center Plano.