10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health is seeking a development officer of major gifts.

2. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System is seeking a director of donor engagement.

3. Providence is hiring a donor relations events coordinator at Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Mission Hospital.

4. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is seeking an assistant director of donor relations.

5. Sentara is hiring a foundation specialist in Charlottesville, N.C.

6. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is hiring a manager of donor relations.

7. Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center is seeking a major gifts officer.

8. Boston Medical Center is seeking a senior major gifts officer.

9. Sutter Health is hiring a senior development officer in Modesto, Calif.

10. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare is seeking a development officer of philanthropy.