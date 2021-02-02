Walgreens to finish vaccinating assisted living facilities by mid-February

Walgreens said it would complete first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations in assisted living and other long-term care facilities that selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider by mid-February.

The company has completed or scheduled nearly 70,000 clinics across long-term care facilities since the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout began.

Walgreens completed its administration of first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations in skilled nursing facilities on Jan. 25.

