University at Buffalo's pharmacy school placed on probation

The pharmacy school at the University at Buffalo was placed on probationary status after the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education found that the program didn't provide students enough hours to practice in hospitals, Buffalo Business First reported.

The accreditation council cited the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences for two violations related to practical experience for students. The school's status is now accredited with probation.

School administrators told Buffalo Business First that the issues are being remedied and students shouldn't see much change. They will still be able to graduate, sit for board exams and take licensure tests as long as the accreditation isn't revoked.

"While I cannot comment on personnel matters, over the past several months, the school’s Office of Experiential Education has taken steps to restructure our experiential curriculum to ensure UB meets ACPE’s standards for all current and future students and has also brought on a new leadership team. With these improvements, our students are assured of receiving the full range of pharmacy practice experiences in compliance with accreditation standards," Dean James O'Donnell told Buffalo Business First.

The school will remain on probation until the accreditation council approves changes made to the program.

Read the full article here.

