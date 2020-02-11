Trump's budget proposal boosts FDA funding: 7 things to know

The Trump administration released details Feb. 10 of the proposed budget for 2021, which slightly increased funding for the FDA, Regulatory Focus reported.

Seven things to know:

The overall budget for the FDA would be $6.2 billion, with $3.3 billion in discretionary budget authority and $2.9 billion in user fees.



The budget includes $21 million more allocated for medical devices than the 2020 budget, $2 million more for FDA commissioner's office programs and $24 million more in total rent items.



It cuts $1 million in funding for animal drugs and for the National Center for Toxicological Research.



Eighteen million dollars would go toward building a knowledge management system and portal for medical devices, which could help the FDA shorten review cycles without compromising patient safety, quickly identify and address safety concerns and spur innovation of safer, more effective devices, according to Regulatory Focus.



Forty-five million dollars would go to increase enforcement of opioid screening at international mail facilities, which would allow the FDA to inspect 100,000 packages per year.



Eight million dollars would go to advancing and promoting consumer-friendly artificial intelligence and digital health medical devices.



The budget proposes to move the Center for Tobacco Products out of the FDA to create a new agency focused on tobacco regulation.

Read the full article here.

