Top 5 pharmacy stories in March
Below are the five top pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in March, beginning with the most popular:
- CVS, Walgreens plan to test for COVID-19 in parking lots
Both Walgreens and CVS said they plan to conduct COVID-19 tests in parking lots outside their stores.
- Coronavirus prompts fear of respiratory drug shortage
Pharmacists are worried about a potential shortage of respiratory drugs as fear of the coronavirus outbreak has prompted many people to stock up on things like inhalers and nebulizers.
- Top 10 pharma companies by revenue
The worldwide pharmaceutical market was worth about $1.3 trillion in 2019.
- Mount Carmel to pay $477K after pharmacists cited in fatal patient overdoses
Mount Carmel Health System will pay $477,000 in fines to settle a case accusing three pharmacists of failing to prevent fatal patient drug overdoses.
- 6 things to know about the leading drug being tested to treat COVID-19
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, researchers are working around the clock to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.
