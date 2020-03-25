Top 12 pharmacy graduate schools, ranked by US News

As part of its 2020 best health school rankings, U.S. News & World Report has identified the top 12 pharmacy schools in the U.S.

For the rankings, the magazine considered and surveyed 134 schools and programs offering doctor of pharmacy degrees accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. The pharmacy program rankings are based on peer assessment surveys sent to deans, other administrators and faculty that work in the accredited pharmacy degree programs or schools.

After the surveys are taken, the schools are assigned an average rating from 1 to 5, with 5 being outstanding.

Editor's note: Many of the 12 schools were tied.

Below are the top 12 pharmacy schools:

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill — 4.9 University of California San Francisco — 4.8 University of Michigan Ann Arbor — 4.7 University of Minnesota Minneapolis — 4.7 University of Florida Gainesville — 4.6 University of Kentucky Lexington — 4.5 Ohio State University Columbus — 4.4 Purdue University (Lafayette, Ind.) — 4.4 University of Illinois Chicago — 4.4 University of Texas Austin — 4.4 University of Washington Seattle — 4.4 University of Wisconsin Madison — 4.4

