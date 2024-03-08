NYC bill calls for info sharing on off-label uses for weight loss drugs

New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin introduced a bill March 7 that would require the city's Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene to create and distribute materials about the possible negative health effects from prescribing and using prescription drugs for their off-label use for weight loss.

"The point of the bill is not to say, 'Don't use Ozempic' or 'You can't use these drugs'," Ms. Menin told CBS News. "It's more to inform consumers of the serious side effects with these drugs."

The commissioner would be responsible for publishing the guidance online and distributing it to both hospitals that are affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals and hospitals in the city affiliated with other organizations. The materials would also have to include information on reductions in drug supply.

Next, the bill will move to the city's Committee on Health for review.