Lowering drug prices No. 1 voter health concern for 2020 elections, polls find

Fighting high drug costs is the primary healthcare concern for voters in the 2020 elections, rating above "Medicare for All," according to polls cited by the Los Angeles Times.

A recent poll showed that two-thirds of Iowa voters listed prescription drug costs as their most significant healthcare concern, and a survey from Morning Consult showed similar numbers among voters in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

A poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation in September found that 70 percent of Americans want Congress to make lowering drug costs a top priority, and just 30 percent said Medicare for All should be the top priority, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The numbers have caused Democrat presidential candidates to shift their focus to drug prices, with both Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar running ads in Iowa that highlight their plans to cut drug costs.

Read the full article here.

