Key factors for antibiotic stewardship: 4 study notes

Alexandra Murphy -

A recent study found two key factors associated with more effective antibiotic stewardship in Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals. 

Here are four things to know: 

  1. The research, published Feb. 12 in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology, found that the collaboration between antimicrobial stewardship physicians and pharmacists, along with the use of local antibiotic prescribing guidelines, were linked to less antibiotic use at discharge. 

  2. The study used data from 123 VA hospitals between May 2020 and May 2021 and categorized the hospitals into three groups: high performing (less frequent prescribing of antibiotics at discharge), low performing (more frequent antibiotic prescribing at discharge) and intermediate performing. 

  3. Out of 396,909 patient admissions across the 123 hospitals, 17.2% received post-discharge antibiotics. Thirty-seven hospitals were high performing, 22 were low performing and 64 were intermediate performing. 

  4. Overall, researchers found that high-performing hospitals had more frequent interactions between stewardship physicians and pharmacists along with more consistently followed local prescribing guidelines.

