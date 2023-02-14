FDA misled the public about ivermectin, physician group says

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is alleging that the FDA wrongfully "interfere[d] with [an] essential part of the practice of medicine" with its campaigns to dissuade use of ivermectin to treat patients with COVID-19.

Ivermectin is traditionally used to treat parasites in animals but can be prescribed in small doses to humans for head lice, parasites and even rosacea, according to the FDA. However, the agency has made it clear to clinicians that the drug is not approved for treatment of COVID-19.

"Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications," a December 2021 statement reads. "Even the levels of ivermectin for approved human uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners. You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death."

However, the physicians' association says that is not quite the case and that the FDA's interference with medical professionals' capability to prescribe the human-level dosages as needed should have remained within their right to do so.

"It is axiomatic that the FDA does not lawfully practice medicine, and lacks any authority to interfere with it," a statement from the AAPS reads.

The AAPS filed an amicus brief Feb. 13 on behalf of a pending case, Apter et al. v. Department of Health and Human Services, in which a group of physicians is suing the FDA for its interference in medical prescription practices.

"The FDA's interference with early treatment of COVID-19 by ivermectin — a long-approved safe medication — was relied upon by state regulators and many courts in denying access by COVID-19 patients to the life-saving medication," the amicus brief reads. "Deaths occurred because of the FDA's misconduct, which was beyond the FDA's proper authority and imposed with an agency bias against inexpensive early treatment of COVID-19."

It goes on to allege that the FDA's actions to prohibit prescription of ivermectin were part of "its own agenda."

When asked for comment, Charlie Kohler, press officer at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told Becker's, "The FDA does not comment on pending litigation."