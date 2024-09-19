Drugmaker seeks $157.5M in IPO, placement

BioAge Labs, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on obesity and metabolic disease therapies, aims to raise up to $157.5 million through its initial public offering and private placement, Bloomberg reported Sept. 18.

The company plans to offer 7.5 million shares priced between $17 and $19 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the top of the price range, BioAge's market valuation could reach $587 million. Previously, the company had a valuation of $394 million after raising $194 million in a Series D funding round in February.