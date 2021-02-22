COVID-19 vaccine prices vary greatly among countries

The price countries pay per dose for COVID-19 vaccines varies between $2.19 and $44, according to regularly-updated data from UNICEF.

Smaller and/or poorer nations often pay significantly more than richer nations for the same COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Feb. 19 NPR report.

For example, India is paying $2.72 for a single dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine, while the U.S. pays $4 and Uganda pays $8.50, according to NPR.

"These [smaller] countries don't have the purchasing power or the ability to strike bilateral deals," Manuel Martin, MD, a participant in the Doctors Without Borders Access campaign, told NPR. "Obviously, manufacturers are less interested in delivering relatively small quantities to smaller countries than they are delivering larger quantities to countries with larger populations and also bigger purchasing power."

