Coronavirus focus distracting treatment of SMA patients, Biogen says

Some patients may not be able to receive a lifesaving drug from Biogen because health systems are focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic, Endpoints News reported.

Spinraza is Biogen's drug designed to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disease that causes muscle wasting. It's supposed to be initially given four times over 58 days, followed by new doses every four months.

Some health systems are postponing giving SMA patients their Spinraza treatments so they can focus their resources on combating the pandemic, Biogen told Endpoints News.

"We are working with health systems and institutions to help navigate these unprecedented times while also providing access to a critical therapy for people with SMA," a spokesperson told Endpoints News.

Cure SMA, a nonprofit advocacy group, said a temporary delay shouldn't cause big problems for patients, but dosing needs to stick to a schedule, if possible.

"We do not recommend viewing Spinraza doses as elective or nonurgent, and dosing should not be delayed for a significant period of time," Cure SMA stated in a news release.

