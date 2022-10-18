Biopharmaceutical company touts nasal spray's 'topline' phase 3 results

A nasal spray candidate for treating abnormal heart rhythm found "topline efficacy and safety" results in a phase 3 clinical trial, a Montreal-based biopharmaceutical company said Oct. 17.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals' investigational therapy etripamil is intended to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. PST is when a rapid heartbeat abruptly starts and stops and is often misdiagnosed as panic attacks, according to Johns Hopkins.

Among more than 700 study participants, the use of etripamil was clinically meaningful compared to a placebo, Milestone said in a news release. If participants did not feel symptom relief 10 minutes after administering the nasal spray, the trial directed them to take a second dose to "maximize the potential treatment effect."

Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application to the FDA in mid-2023.