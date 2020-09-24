Big ideas in pharmacy today: 3 takeaways

Pharmacy industry thought leaders gathered on Sept. 22 to share their expertise and insights during the Becker's Healthcare Pharmacy Virtual Event.

The event included four sessions touching on drug shortages, leadership and big ideas for the future. Click here to access the virtual event sessions on-demand.

Here are three takeaways from the event.

1. Health system pharmacies had to be nimble initially in addressing the different treatments for COVID-19 and overcoming the challenge of drug shortages, specifically those used for COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation. Overcoming these challenges required building new efficiencies around the supply chain and more frequent communication with colleagues and pharmacy leaders from other health systems. Health system pharmacy leaders are using lessons learned from early on in the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the pharmacy service line and develop pandemic preparedness models.

2. Given that pharmacy is a key driver of care quality, safety and financial performance, there is a great need for pharmacists to step up and start thinking about the skills they would need to take on a senior leadership role at hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

3. Becoming the chief pharmacy officer does not happen overnight. Pharmacy professionals interested in stepping into a leadership role should start building their skill sets early in their careers. Current chief pharmacy officers said they wish they had known several things earlier in their professional life, such as it's helpful to have a mentor, one of the keys to success is building a team of experts and getting out of their way, and networking with colleagues in the financial or business operations department before you become an executive.

More articles on pharmacy:

Children last in line for COVID-19 vaccine, lack clinical trial representation

HHS general counsel scolds Eli Lilly for halting 340B drug discounts

J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine becomes 4th US candidate to enter late-stage testing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.