8 recent CNO moves

The following chief executive nursing officer or chief nursing executive moves have been reported or shared with Becker's since Jan. 12:

Terri Church, BSN, former vice president and chief nursing officer of Dignity Health Memorial Hospital, was promoted to vice president and COO for the Bakersfield, Calif.-based hospital.

Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nursing officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, the organization said Jan. 12.

Bonnie Fryzlewicz, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Susan Griffin, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing executive for St. David's HealthCare in Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare's Central and West Texas Division.

Erin Keister, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nurse executive for HCA Healthcare Capital Division in Richmond, Va.

Courtney Owens, BSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer for Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Mary Ellen Sumrall, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing executive for Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Christine Walker, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, according to the El Paso Herald Post.