340B contractor boosts profits while driving up patient costs: Report

Apexus, a key contractor for the 340B drug pricing program, has come under scrutiny for profiting off its expanding role in the program, which was initially designed to help safety-net hospitals provide discounted drugs to low-income patients, The New York Times reported Jan. 15.
Here are five things to know:
- Apexus, a for-profit subsidiary of Vizient, has managed the 340B program for two decades. The program, designed to provide safety-net hospitals access to discounted drugs, has expanded significantly, with the company handling negotiations and overseeing drug distributions for hospitals.
- The company's role in the program has raised concerns, as its strategies to expand the program's reach often result in higher prices for patients. Through its "purchasing optimization team" and consulting services, Apexus helps hospitals increase their drug purchases under 340B, which can be marked up and passed on to insurers and patients, the report said.
- While the 340B program is designed to reduce costs for safety-net hospitals, Apexus' actions have led to ballooning drug prices. A report from the state of New York found the cost of the program increased by more than 200% in three years, partly due to these profit-driven practices.
- Apexus' business model evolved to profit from a growing 340B market, with revenue doubling between 2018 and 2022. Critics argue that the company has crossed ethical lines by pushing for expansion even when it meant exploiting program loopholes to maximize earnings.
- Internal complaints and whistleblower reports suggest the company has influenced hospitals' drug-purchasing decisions to benefit from higher 340B sales, according to the Times.