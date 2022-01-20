12 drugmakers restricting 340B discounts

Since July 2020, 12 drugmakers have said they will restrict or stop providing 340B discounts to safety net hospitals for drugs dispensed at community-based pharmacies.

Twelve drugmakers limiting discounts:

1. Abbvie

2. Amgen

3. AstraZeneca

4. Boehringer Ingelheim

5. Eli Lilly

6. Merc

7. Novarti

8. Novo Nordisk

9. Sanofi

10. UCB

11. United Therapeutics

12. Bristol Myers Squibb

More than 800 hospitals participating in the 340B program penned a letter to HHS in December, asking the federal government to appeal a Nov. 5 court decision that upheld price details from two drugmakers.