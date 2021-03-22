10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Stanford (Calif.) Health Care seeks a pharmacy business operations director.
- UC Davis Health (Sacramento) seeks an associate chief of pharmacy business operations.
- Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a community pharmacy services director.
