10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.



Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Stanford (Calif.) Health Care seeks a pharmacy business operations director.



UC Davis Health (Sacramento) seeks an associate chief of pharmacy business operations.



Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a community pharmacy services director.

