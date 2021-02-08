10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Atrium Health Stanly (Albemarle, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Mercy (Watonga, Okla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Conn.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.
