10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baton Rouge (La.) General seeks a pharmacy director.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy director.
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
