10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Baton Rouge (La.) General seeks a pharmacy director. 

  3. Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.

  4. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  5. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  6. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  8. Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

