Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



Baton Rouge (La.) General seeks a pharmacy director.



Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a pharmacy manager.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health seeks a pharmacy director.



Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.



Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

