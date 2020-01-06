10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.
- Caremount Medical (Chappaqua, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy director.
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy system director.
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a pharmacy services manager.
- Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) seeks a retail pharmacy manager.
