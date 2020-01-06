10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of pharmacy.



Caremount Medical (Chappaqua, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.



Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy director.



New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy system director.



Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a pharmacy services manager.



Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) seeks a retail pharmacy manager.

