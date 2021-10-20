UnitedHealthcare, UWH of North Carolina launch prenatal care initiative

UnitedHealthcare is partnering with Unified Women's Healthcare of North Carolina on an initiative to expand its group prenatal care model.

The evidence-based model, CenteringPregnancy, will be introduced at four provider facilities, with funding from UnitedHealthcare to support rollout and sustainability, according to an Oct. 20 news release.

The CenteringPregnancy model creates groups of soon-to-be mothers, their partners and healthcare professionals to have 10 prenatal meetings.

The initiative aims to improve birth rates by combating preterm births, low birth weights, low breastfeeding rates and postpartum depression.