UnitedHealthcare nixes new coverage criteria for emergency care

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson confirmed that the payer will not be making changes to its criteria for emergency care coverage, according to the American Hospital Association.

In a Dec. 30 letter to Richard Pollack, AHA president and CEO, Mr. Thompson said an earlier attempt to update its coverage determination guidelines resulted in more confusion than clarity.

"There is no new policy regarding coverage criteria for emergency care being implemented on Jan. 1, 2022," he wrote. "Further, UnitedHealthcare has no intention of implementing any such new policy for its fully insured business."

The payer is updating its December bulletin to remove the new language to avoid confusion.